Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

