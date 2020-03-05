United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,017.10 ($13.38).

UU opened at GBX 1,013.50 ($13.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,003.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 893.23. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

