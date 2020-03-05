Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 906 ($11.92).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON:UDG opened at GBX 723 ($9.51) on Thursday. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.