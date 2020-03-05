Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

VEC stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.48. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

