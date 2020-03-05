B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 427.23 ($5.62).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 366.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.35.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

