MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 928 ($12.21) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 868.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0001623 EPS for the current year.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

