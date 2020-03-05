Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SYNC opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.46. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

Get Syncona alerts:

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.