Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON SYNC opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.46. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.
Syncona Company Profile
