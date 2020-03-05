Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SLN opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 million and a PE ratio of -17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.38. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

