Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:SLN opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 million and a PE ratio of -17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.38. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).
About Silence Therapeutics
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.