Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STX opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of $150.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.57.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.