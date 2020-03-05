Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 610 ($8.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.01 million and a P/E ratio of -52.59. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 642.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 605.99.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $801,885.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

