Genedrive (LON:GDR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Genedrive stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.70. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current year.

In other Genedrive news, insider David Budd purchased 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

