Saga (LON:SAGA) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.45). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.27% from the company’s current price.

SAGA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 24.72 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $277.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.93. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

In related news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of Saga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

