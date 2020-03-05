Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON MGP opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.72. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.07.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

