Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 3,612 ($47.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,167.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,014.58. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 303.53.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

