Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.55 ($0.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.25.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

