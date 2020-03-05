Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLIN. Liberum Capital raised Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 708 ($9.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 903.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.31. The company has a market cap of $940.57 million and a P/E ratio of 68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts expect that Clinigen Group will post 2577.5976069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

