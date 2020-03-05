ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203.18 ($2.67).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 186.95 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.80. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Equities analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 15.9999988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

