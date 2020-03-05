Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EAH opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Eco Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755 ($9.93).

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.