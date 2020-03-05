Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON EAH opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Eco Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755 ($9.93).
About Eco Animal Health Group
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.