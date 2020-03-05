Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.49).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,928.50 ($25.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,896.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,964.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

