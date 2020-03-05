Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.83

News articles about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news impact score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.