eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.33

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted eBay’s score:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

eBay stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

