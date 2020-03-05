Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microchip Technology earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Microchip Technology’s ranking:

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.