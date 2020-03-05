HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.63

News stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

