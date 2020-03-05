Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 456.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

