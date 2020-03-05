Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPOR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

