Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

EPRT stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

