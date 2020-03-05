Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

