Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Reduced by Analyst

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NYSE:ETN opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.