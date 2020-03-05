GlycoMimetics Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

