Brokers Offer Predictions for EPR Properties’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

