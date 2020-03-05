Research Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Construction Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

GVA stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $4,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

