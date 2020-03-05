Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

HUN stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $201,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 79.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

