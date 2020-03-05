William Blair Comments on GTT Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $797.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 17,800 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 817,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

