Herc Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

