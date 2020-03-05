GTT Communications Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for GTT Communications in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $797.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,837. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GTT Communications by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

