Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.51 $43.38 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

