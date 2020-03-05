Critical Review: Ovintiv (OVV) versus The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ovintiv
|$6.73 billion
|$234.00 million
|3.22
|Ovintiv Competitors
|$10.00 billion
|$464.75 million
|6.88
Dividends
Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 45.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ovintiv
|3.48%
|8.52%
|3.98%
|Ovintiv Competitors
|-11.85%
|-2.08%
|4.83%
Volatility and Risk
Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ovintiv
|0
|7
|5
|0
|2.42
|Ovintiv Competitors
|2423
|9208
|12826
|430
|2.45
Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 139.36%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.52%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Ovintiv
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.