Critical Review: Ovintiv (OVV) versus The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.22 Ovintiv Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.88

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 45.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -11.85% -2.08% 4.83%

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2423 9208 12826 430 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 139.36%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.52%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.