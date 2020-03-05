Reviewing Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) & Value Line (NYSE:VALU)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21% Brightsphere Investment Group 27.32% 1,914.29% 11.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 9.28 $11.15 million N/A N/A Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 0.89 $223.90 million $1.77 4.76

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Value Line and Brightsphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightsphere Investment Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Value Line on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

