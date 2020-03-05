Analyzing Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (NASDAQ:DBSDY)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

21.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Riverview Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 3 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.85 $4.29 million N/A N/A DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.93 $4.69 billion $7.23 9.56

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 5.01% 4.61% 0.47% DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.53% 1.12%

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.