Head-To-Head Comparison: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alector and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $27.51 million 78.52 -$52.25 million ($4.62) -6.78 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -0.93

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -378.57% -58.27% -21.31% Genocea Biosciences N/A -150.72% -67.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alector and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 741.92%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Alector on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

