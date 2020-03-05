Head-To-Head Review: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Bank of Hawaii (NASDAQ:BOH)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 25.98% 11.46% 1.46% Bank of Hawaii 29.31% 17.60% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $355.89 million 2.20 $91.70 million N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 3.99 $225.91 million $5.56 13.73

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

