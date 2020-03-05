Davita (NYSE:DVA) vs. Baudax Bio (NYSE:BXRX) Head to Head Survey

Davita (NYSE:DVA) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Davita and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davita $11.39 billion 0.91 $810.98 million $5.40 15.31 Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -2.19

Davita has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Davita and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davita 0 8 2 0 2.20 Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Davita currently has a consensus target price of $67.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.98%. Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.26%. Given Baudax Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Davita.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Davita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Davita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Davita and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davita 7.12% 25.18% 4.29% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Davita beats Baudax Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 202,700 patients; and operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 25,000 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

