Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -853.74 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.