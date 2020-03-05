Head to Head Comparison: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get So-Young International alerts:

This table compares So-Young International and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A Net Element -8.04% -59.00% -18.94%

23.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 14.10 $8.01 million N/A N/A Net Element $65.79 million 0.19 -$4.94 million ($1.12) -2.76

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $18.65, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Net Element.

Summary

So-Young International beats Net Element on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.