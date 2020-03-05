Analysts Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Koppers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Koppers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

