Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

MAR opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $113.88 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

