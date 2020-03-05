Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laureate Education Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Laureate Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Laureate Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAUR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPV Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

