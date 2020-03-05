$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report $61.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the highest is $61.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $294.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.91 million to $295.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.26 million, with estimates ranging from $322.26 million to $347.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

GKOS opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 150.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 93.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

