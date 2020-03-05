Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $416.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.50 million to $420.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $432.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,064.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,737,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

