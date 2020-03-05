Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.02 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $165.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the highest is $170.42 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $148.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $774.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $786.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $873.68 million, with estimates ranging from $849.11 million to $911.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

